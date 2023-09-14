ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy was shot to death Wednesday night in the 5800 block of Minerva Avenue.

Police identified the victim as 16-year-old Antonio Thompson. He lived in the 4200 block of Enright Avenue.

At about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, police went to Minerva for a report of a shooting. They found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police have no suspects in the case.

That block of Minerva is in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

