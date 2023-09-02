ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting Friday night in north St. Louis.
Mozell Lenoir of St. Louis was shot in the chest in the 4800 block of Cote Brilliante in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about a block from where he lived. He was brought to the hospital about 8:50 p.m., where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-444-5371. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.