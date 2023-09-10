OLIVETTE — Hundreds of people spent Sunday evening encircling the families of three high school sophomores who died in a car crash last week.

Teens, family members and elected officials shared stories and released balloons to remember Johnny Ursery, Demetrius Ingram and Deion Robinson, all 15, who were killed in the early hours of Wednesday morning while riding in a car that missed a turn while speeding down Groby Road in University City and crashed into a vacant home. All three boys died at the scene.

Family members told the hundreds of students assembled at Stacy Park, many of whom attended Ladue Horton Watkins High School with the teens, to use caution and listen to their parents.

"When we tell y'all something, it's only to keep y'all safe," said Brandon Robinson, Deion's father. "Kids do kid things. Nobody is at fault here."

Classmates and friends shared stories about the teens, who were all known for cracking jokes and being quick with smiles.

Mekhi Tucker, 18, told stories about how much Deion made him laugh. He grew up with Demetrius and Johnny, he said.

The three boys were a big part of his story, he said.

"They changed my life," he said.

Students held each other, wiped away tears and wore shirts emblazoned with the boys' names and photos.

"Forever 15," one shirt said.

Johnny's mother, Lynette Ursery, said she was glad to see tragedy turned into a moment of community.

She encouraged all of the children in attendance to use the situation as a lesson. She told them to tell adults if their friends are acting out, staying out late or engaging in risky activities.

"There is no such thing as a snitch," she said. "We need to do away with that."

She said if people share, "things like this will be avoided."

"I promise I would have paid attention," she said. "I didn't know."

School district officials told the assembled crowd to get help and counseling if they needed help processing the deaths.

And St. Louis's 10th Ward Alderwoman Shameem Clark-Hubbard, who knew Johnny when he was a child, said she hoped the boys' memories would bring people peace.

"Nobody is going to let these balloons go and forget about these babies," she said.