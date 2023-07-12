UPDATED at 7:25 a.m. with Greyhound spokesman, passenger total

MADISON COUNTY — A Greyhound bus heading to St. Louis crashed on Interstate 70 near Highland, Illinois, early Wednesday, killing three people and injuring at least 14.

The Illinois State Police said the crash just before 2 a.m. happened on westbound I-70 near the exit ramp of the Silver Lake rest area, west of Highway 160 in Madison County.

The passenger bus hit three tractor-trailers that were parked on the exit ramp to the rest area, police said.

Three people on the bus died. Ten were taken by medical helicopter to a hospital, and 10 were taken away by ambulance. No one in the tractor-trailers was hurt.

The Greyhound bus was traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis and was scheduled to arrive at the St. Louis station at about 2:20 a.m., said Mike Ogulnick, a spokesman for Greyhound.

Ogulnick said the bus was carrying about 30 people, including the driver. "Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time," he said in an email. "We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers.”

Police have closed westbound lanes of the interstate between mileposts 28 and 24.

Authorities have not released any details about the people who were killed and injured. Officials also haven't said how many others were on the bus uninjured.

The company sent another bus to pick up passengers who were unhurt, Ogulnick said.

