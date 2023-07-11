Authorities charged three people accused of following a teenager off a MetroLink train in Pagedale, shooting him and robbing him of his cellphone and firearm.

Kenneth Alexander J. Hall, 28, and Darnesha Thomas-Perry, 18, were both charged Monday with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Hall's bail was set at $750,000 cash and Thomas-Perry's bail was set at $1 million.

A juvenile was also arrested and charged in the case, police said, but additional information was not immediately available.

Officers say Jaylin Johnson, 19, met up with some people in downtown St. Louis just before he was found dead around 1 a.m. Friday in the 7000 block of St. Charles Rock Road in Pagedale.

Hall and Thomas-Perry were seen with a group of people riding MetroLink on a westbound train Friday. Johnson was on the train, too, talking with two women who were with Thomas-Perry and Hall's group. Video surveillance showed Hall and others "making a plan and pointing at Johnson," police said in court papers.

When the westbound train stopped in Pagedale, Hall and others in his group got off when Johnson did. Johnson was shot and killed near the MetroLink station and his pockets were "turned inside out" and some of his belongings were stolen, according to charging documents.

Then, Hall and his accomplices boarded a MetroLink train heading east and left behind Johnson's body, police said. They got off the train in St. Louis.

Hall had been wearing a black mask when he got off the train in Pagedale and when he boarded a train to return to St. Louis, police said. After the killing, MetroLink video showed the gunman on a train, wearing a black mask and holding Johnson's firearm, police said.

Hall lives in the 7800 block of Alert Drive in Hanley Hills. He was booked into the jail on Sunday afternoon, jail records show, and has no defense attorney listed in court files.

Thomas-Perry was arrested Monday afternoon.

In September, Hall was put on three years probation for a conviction in a 2022 domestic assault case in St. Louis County. He had recent hearings for violating terms of his probation.

Police are searching for others in the crime. On Monday, investigators released surveillance photos of people they want to talk to about Johnson's death. Police were searching for two women and one man seen in the photos riding the train.

Dana Rieck of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.