PEVELY — A tractor-trailer crashed early Wednesday when it drove off Interstate 55 and landed on Highway Z.

A 76-year-old man was driving the truck southbound around 5:15 a.m., according to a police report. He drove off the left side of the highway and struck a center median cable.

The tractor-trailer then became airborne before striking a concrete wall and coming to a stop on Highway Z, police said.

The driver was seriously injured and had to be extricated. He was taken to Mercy Hospital South.

No one else was involved in the crash.

The police report did not indicate whether the crash was caused by the rain.