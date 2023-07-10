LINCOLN COUNTY — A driver from Troy, Mo., has been cited with DWI in a head-on crash that killed an off-duty Lincoln County sheriff's deputy over the weekend.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said a 35-year-old man was driving drunk when his car hit a motorcycle head-on, killing the deputy, on Saturday night.

The Post-Dispatch is not identifying the driver because prosecutors have not yet filed charges.

The crash killed a 60-year-old motorcyclist, Steven T. Tucker, who worked as a deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.

The crash was about 7:25 p.m. Saturday on Highway J, south of Bruning Lane in unincorporated Lincoln County.

Tucker was heading north on a 2000 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet.

The suspected drunken driver was driving south in a 2008 Ford Focus. He crossed the center line and hit Tucker's motorcycle.

The Highway Patrol said the drunken driver was seriously injured in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Lake Saint Louis.

Sheriff's Capt. David Hill said Tucker joined the sheriff's office in 2023 and was assigned to the Court Services Bureau.

"Deputy Steven Tucker embodied the spirit of service, honor, and selflessness, exemplifying the qualities expected of a law enforcement professional," Hill said in a statement.

After retiring from the U.S. Army, Tucker worked as a Wright City, Mo., police officer and police chief in the city of Berger, Mo. before joining the sheriff's office.

According to online court documents, the man who the patrol said was driving drunk was on probation in a Troy misdemeanor assault case from March 2022. One of the conditions of probation was that he be evaluated for substance abuse and get treatment. He also was put on probation in 2008 after pleading guilty in a drug distribution case in St. Charles County, according to court documents.