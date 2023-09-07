OLIVETTE — Demetrius Ingram and Deion Robinson had been best friends since the fifth grade. One was seldom seen without the other, their families said Thursday.

If Deion was somewhere and his mother was looking for him, she'd ask Demetrius' mom. If Demetrius was out, and his family needed him, they'd ask Deion's.

“Nothing broke their bond,” Deion’s mother, Ashley Williams, said Thursday in her home.

Early Wednesday morning, Deion, Demetrius and their friend, Johnnie Ursery, died after the car they were in missed a turn on Goby Road in University City and crashed into an Olivette home, authorities said. All three were 15, from Olivette and students at Ladue Horton Watkins High School.

Demetrius, known as “Meechie,” had just turned 15 three days before the crash, his mother, Nikeyia Ingram, said.

Johnnie's family, who lived in the 9500 block of Laguna Drive, could not be reached on Thursday.

Deion and Demetrius were next-door neighbors. Both of their families moved in 2018 from Pagedale to the 9300 block of Rothwell Heights Lane.

The boys were looking forward to going to their high school’s dance at the end of the month.

The car, a 2016 Hyundai Accent, was speeding east around 6:30 a.m. on Groby, near Mulberry Lane, when it failed to make a curve, went through a yard and crashed into the house, police said. All three boys were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was the only one wearing a seatbelt, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

“It’s so unreal,” Ingram said. “I had to identify his body through a picture and I remember looking at his face and I could still see tears in his eyes.”

Since the crash, Ingram said that classmates have been stopping by her house and teachers have been emailing her to share memories and photos. Demetrius was her only child.

“He had an infectious smile,” Ingram said. “He was caring, he was sweet. All his teachers remember him. They have the greatest memories of him… It made me happy that he was loved so much by his peers.”

Demetrius was a sophomore and had interests in sports and fashion. He was planning on trying out for the school’s basketball team and was always saving money to buy pieces to add to his closet.

“I had a tighter grip on him,” said Ingram, a single mom. “But in recent years I tried to loosen those reins and tried to let him choose what he wants to do. I would still be worried until he would get back home even when I tried to let him live his life.”

Ingram said she thought he was home when she went to bed the night before the crash. It wasn’t until Wednesday morning that she realized her son wasn’t there.

Then she talked to Williams, and found out her car was gone.

Police arrived shortly thereafter.

Deion, also a sophomore, was involved in basketball and short-distance track.

His father, Brandon Robinson, said his son took after him; both were outgoing.

They had plans to attend WWE Friday Night SmackDown in October at Enterprise Center, he said, tearing up. They were big wrestling fans, Robinson said, and couldn't wait to go.

Deion had dreams of becoming a sports analyst and spoke about attending a university on the west coast and living in a dorm. His mother said he was doing well in school, getting good grades and going to class.

“It’s just teenagers being teenagers. I just wish they were more safe,” Williams said. “I just wish he came back home.”

Deion had a sister Dai-Ja, who turned 12 on Tuesday.

Deion’s family said they were frustrated with the lack of information surrounding the crash. They said authorities gave varying accounts of which boy was driving.

Deion’s family said they were told Deion was not driving at the time of the crash.

Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said Thursday that authorities initially believed Johnnie was driving, but further investigation found that Deion was operating the vehicle.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

