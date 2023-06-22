UNIVERSITY CITY — Two men are facing murder charges in the death of a college basketball player killed in a double shooting last week in a University City neighborhood.

Kamaren Bevel was shot and killed June 16 on a residential street in the 1400 block of Mount Vernon Avenue. University City police have not released Bevel's age or any information about the shooting, but wrote in court documents that shots from a Pontiac G8 hit Bevel and one other man. Bevel died at the scene. The other man was taken to a hospital and survived.

Bevel had committed to play NAIA basketball for William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa in the fall to begin his junior year. He previously played two seasons with North Central Missouri College community college.

Bevel graduated in 2021 from Confluence Preparatory Academy in St. Louis.

Jaylen Pouncil, 19, Liberty, Mo., and Jakoby Thomas, 20, of Grandview, Mo., are both charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault in the shooting. Thomas is also facing two additional counts of armed criminal action.

University City police wrote in court documents that they tracked down Pouncil after a search of Bevel's phone showed the two were scheduled to meet up that night. Pouncil admitted to investigators he'd been driving the Pontiac, but said it was Thomas who opened fire, court documents say.

Police searched Thomas' home and found a black sweatshirt with a red V matching a witness description of the shooter's clothing. Investigators also found a gun matching the type used in the killing hidden in an air vent.

The social media accounts for Bevel's team, William Penn basketball, mourned the loss last week.

"Kam Bevel was tragically taken from us this past week in his hometown," one post read. "Kam was committed to us and had a bright future ahead of himself at WPU. We would like to send our condolences to Kam Bevel’s family and loved ones. You are in our thoughts and prayers."

Pouncil's bail was set at $100,000, cash only. Thomas was denied bond.