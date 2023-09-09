JENNINGS — Two people were gunned down while driving on West Florissant Avenue Saturday afternoon near the Buzz Westfall Plaza shopping center.

St. Louis County Police said officers from the Jennings precinct responded to a shooting about 12:45 p.m. to West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Drive. A vehicle was stopped in the eastbound lanes. A man and a woman were dead inside. Both had been shot.

Police said it appears people in another vehicle opened fire on the victims while they were driving near the shopping center filled with grocery stores, restaurants and shops.

The scene is on the northern edge of Norwood Hills Country Club, where the Ascension Charity Classic golf tournament is happening this weekend.

Police did not release the victims' names or any suspects.

Anyone with information can contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).