ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Authorities on Friday charged two men with murder in the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy earlier this week in unincorporated St. Clair County.

Jaylen P. Nicks, 26, and Devin M. Dunbar, 20, are both charged with first-degree murder. Both were being held Friday at St. Louis County jail. Nicks is held on a $1 million bond and Dunbar on a $1.25 million bond.

The two are said to be acquaintances of people who were at the scene of the shooting.

The Major Case Squad, a regional team of investigators, said Brandon Scott was shot inside a home just before 10 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

He later died at a hospital.

Authorities said 24 investigators worked on the case and looked into 50 leads before identifying Dunbar and Nicks as suspects.

Additional details surrounding the shooting were not released Friday.

Dunbar and Nicks are expected to be extradited to Illinois.

