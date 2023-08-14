Two men were killed in a dispute inside a home in St. Louis County early Monday, and police are questioning a third man who survived.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the men who died.

They were found dead about 1:50 a.m. Monday at 2907 block of Old Hanley Road, in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Police said one man was shot by the suspect, and a third man in the home then fatally shot the suspect.

Detectives were questioning the third man. Authorities said the three knew each other but were not related.