UPDATED at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday with name of one victim, additional details

ST. LOUIS — Two of the three people shot Tuesday in the Kingsway East neighborhood have died, police say.

Two shootings were in a five-hour span and about a half-mile apart.

A double shooting about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday killed 26-year-old Terrell Johnson. He was shot in the head in the 1900 block of Marcus Avenue, near Leduc Street. He died later at a hospital.

The second victim in that shooting, a 23-year-old man, was shot several times in the arms. He was stable and being treated at a hospital.

At 9 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to another shooting about a half-mile away from the first homicide scene. A 23-year-old man was found dead on the front porch of a home in the 4700 block of Labadie Avenue, near Marcus Avenue. He had been shot in the head.

His name hasn't been released.

Police have not made any arrests in either shooting. Police also said they have no suspects.

With the two killings Tuesday, St. Louis has had 80 homicides so far this year. This time last year, the city had 81 homicides, according to the St. Louis Homicide Division.