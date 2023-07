ST. LOUIS — Two teens and a man were shot and injured early Tuesday in the city's Gate District neighborhood.

Two boys, 16 and 17, and a 19-year-old man were shot around 12:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of Ohio Avenue. They told police they were walking near Ohio and Park Avenue when they heard an unknown voice and were shot.

Two of the victims suffered graze wounds, and the 17-year-old was hit in the abdomen and is in critical condition.

Police have no suspects in the shooting.