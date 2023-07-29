U.S. Reps. Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver II, Democrats who represent Missouri’s two biggest cities, on Saturday called on Gov. Mike Parson to halt the execution of Johnny Johnson.

Johnson was convicted in the attempted rape and killing of 6-year-old Casey Williamson in 2002 in St. Louis County.

Johnson, 45, scheduled to die by lethal injection on Tuesday, was granted a stay by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit in a 2-1 decision announced earlier this week.

His attorneys argued he is incompetent to die by lethal injection because of his severe mental illness.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office filed a motion for a rehearing on the stay before the full court, which is composed of 11 judges.

Bush and Cleaver, anticipating the stay will be lifted, ask Parson to act, citing Johnson’s severe mental illness, including schizophrenia, major depression, psychotic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and borderline personality disorder.

“Nothing is lost by halting the execution to assess Mr. Johnson’s competency, as the Eighth Circuit ruled; in contrast, his life stands to be unlawfully taken,” the lawmakers write.

“Each of us is more than the worst thing we’ve ever done. The same is true for Mr. Johnson. As ordained ministers, we believe in accountability and the sanctity of life, and do not think these tenets are mutually exclusive. We must therefore make investments in the social and economic well-being of all people. In order to do so, we must first acknowledge the moral depravity of executions.”

The two members of Congress previously called on Parson, a Republican, to block the executions this year of Amber McLaughlin, Kevin Johnson and Ernest Johnson.

The governor denied clemency requests in all three cases.

