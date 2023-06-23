ST. LOUIS — Detectives on Friday morning were shot at, and one was injured by broken glass, in The Ville neighborhood.

The detectives were in plain clothes when they began to follow a vehicle driving erratically around 11:20 a.m. near Aldine and Billups avenues, police said.

Someone began shooting at the detectives from an alley, but no one was hit by the bullets. One detective suffered cuts to his arm from shards of glass, police said.

They were able to stop and arrest the person in the vehicle they were following, and police do believe the shots were fired from that car.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The detectives are part of the SLMPD's anti-crime task force, which operates undercover throughout the city.