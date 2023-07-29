WARREN COUNTY — A 25-year-old man died after crashing his motorcycle here early Saturday, state troopers say.
Derek J. Hughes, of Warrenton, was driving north on Route O north of Marthasville around 3:30 a.m. when he failed to compensate for a leftward bend in the road, went off to the right, and struck a culvert, troopers say.
Hughes was pronounced dead shortly after the collision.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Austin Huguelet
City Hall reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today