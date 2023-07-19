ST. LOUIS — New top St. Louis prosecutor Gabe Gore says that six weeks into his term, he’s taken the office from “triage” — barely having enough attorneys to cover felony court hearings and trials — to a functional unit.

“We have stabilized things,” Gore said at a news conference Wednesday to mark his first six weeks in office. “We now begin the hard work of building the culture of excellence that I talk about.”

Gore was appointed in May by Gov. Mike Parson after the abrupt departure of his predecessor, Kimberly M. Gardner, who resigned amid dysfunction that included multiple efforts to force her from office. Her severely understaffed team faced overwhelming felony caseloads and a backlog of more than 4,500 pending charge applications. Her final weeks were marked by attorneys quitting and not showing up to court, and threats of sanctions for prosecutors failing to turn over evidence on time.

Gore on Wednesday highlighted several areas of progress, including growing trial staff by more than 60%, clearing more than half of a pending backlog, and tapping a flood of prosecutors from other jurisdictions who offered help to get the office back on track.

Staffing

When Gardner took office more than six years ago, the office was fully staffed with about 60 attorneys. Only about a third of that number remained by the time she left.

Gore said Wednesday he’s grown the trial staff from 21 when he took over to 35 by hiring 14 experienced prosecutors. The hires included prominent former assistant circuit attorney Mary Pat Carl, who ran against Gardner twice and rejoined the office earlier this month as lead homicide prosecutor, and Marvin Teer, a decadeslong prosecutor and former judge who returned as chief trial assistant after resigning from the same role under Gardner earlier this year.

“When I accepted this job, that was probably my biggest question: Would people return and join us in this work?” Gore said Wednesday. “I can say the answer was a resounding yes.”

At Gore's request, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed a bill last month raising the Circuit Attorney’s staff pay by 10%, and in some cases more, and added provisions allowing for additional pay bumps for “extremely hard-to-fill” positions. The raises went into effect July 10.

On top of the new hires, at least eight federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Missouri agreed to join the office on a limited basis as special prosecutors focused on pending murder and manslaughter cases. And three former prosecutors who are now attorneys with private law firms agreed to dedicate pro bono hours to help prosecute homicides.

Prosecutors with the Attorney General’s Office in Missouri agreed to cover hearings for people convicted of crimes challenging their convictions, and prosecutors in St. Louis, St. Charles and Franklin counties have loaned staffers to help cover hearings and administrative duties.

Beyond attorneys, Gore said he’s focused much of his time on hiring other support staff, adding two victims advocates, and pursuing needed technology upgrades.

Case backlogs

Gore said one of the most pressing issues is still the volume of serious pending charges, including 250 murder and manslaughter cases and 3,000 other felonies that ballooned through a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic delaying trials and Gardner’s staffing issues.

Special assistants — the federal prosecutors and private attorneys working pro bono — have agreed to take 50 of the homicide cases off his trial staff. Still, he said, workloads in the office remain “unsustainable."

Trial attorneys on the homicide unit are handling caseloads of 60 to 65 cases apiece, Gore estimated, far more than he would like.

In addition to the backlog of cases already charged, there was a backlog of an additional 4,500 applications for charges that hadn't yet been cleared when Gore took office. His staff has since reduced that number to 2,000, mostly by removing applications that were for low-level offenses, duplicates, had weak evidence, or had gone past the statute of limitations.

“There’s a saying among attorneys that no case gets better with time. So when you let cases age, one result is going to be your evidence gets worse," Gore said.

Gore said the remaining 2,000-case backlog will take longer to clear, as only the more complex charging decisions remain. He hopes to clear those by the end of this year.

Gore also said he hopes once the office is fully staffed, he can focus on larger goals like a unit similar to one Gardner created to investigate claims of unjust convictions.

"I'm proud of the work we are doing," Gore said. "And I'm excited about the work going forward."