ST. CHARLES — A 36-year-old Wentzville man died early Friday in a crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on the highway near Zumbehl Road, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

James Melton was stopped in traffic in the westbound lane when a semi-truck did not stop and hit the back of Melton's pickup truck, according to a crash report.

Melton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Thompson said.

The driver of the semi-truck is from Oakland Park, Florida.

The westbound road was closed until about 5:30 a.m. as police investigated.