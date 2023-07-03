As festivities ramp up for the Fourth of July, municipalities across the St. Louis region are reminding residents about the danger of celebratory gunfire.

The Missouri Legislature passed a bill this year seeking to enact harsher penalties for celebratory gunfire, and the bill now awaits Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s signature. In the meantime, local leaders say they’ll use existing tools to try to rein in the dangerous practice this year.

“What goes up must come down, and spent bullets can kill or maim a child, adult, or pet, and cause expensive property damage,” Florissant Mayor Tim Lowery and police Chief Tim Fagan said in a recent news release.

Several people in the St. Louis region have been hit by stray, celebratory gunfire in recent years, including a man last year who was shot in the hand while walking on Goodfellow Boulevard in St. Louis.

And in 2011, an 11-year-old girl was killed after shots were fired in the air on the Fourth of July in Kansas City.

Florissant police Officer Steve Michael said there were no incidents of celebratory gunfire this past weekend, but that there were many calls for fireworks being set off.

“Sometimes it’s hard to tell whether they’re fireworks or gunshots,” Michael said. “Passing gunfire off as fireworks, that is definitely against the law.”

St. Louis police Sgt. Charles Wall said during a weekly crime update that the city aims to curtail the issue by increasing the number of uniformed officers downtown through the department’s summer detail force.

“With the holiday and the planned festivities downtown, we’ll have additional resources that day,” Wall said.

