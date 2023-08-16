JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri officials had planned to pick up video surveillance on Aug. 7 from a marijuana products manufacturer under state investigation.

But, on the day of the state’s visit, someone broke into the company’s Franklin County facility, officials said, and made off with computer servers containing the footage and facility access logs that investigators were seeking.

The loss has frustrated Missouri cannabis officials’ investigation into the company, Delta Extraction LLC, which the state alleges used unauthorized, out-of-state THC for products produced at its facility in Robertsville, southwest of Pacific, 45 miles from St. Louis.

Brittany Kirkweg, a deputy director in the Division of Cannabis Regulation, testified at a hearing this week that the theft of the servers stuck out to state officials because it was “the only thing that was taken during this burglary.”

“That was evidence we needed to work through our ongoing investigation,” she said.

Rachael Herndon, Delta’s chief operational officer, said she was “incredibly disappointed” at the lack of progress in the Franklin County Sheriff’s criminal investigation into the theft.

“This is corporate espionage,” Herndon said at the hearing. “I don’t know who did this.”

The sheriff’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

State officials suspended Delta’s license on Aug. 2, placed products it sold to dispensaries and other manufacturers on administrative hold, and ordered company employees not to enter the Robertsville facility.

Delta filed a motion to delay the suspension. On Monday, the Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission heard testimony on the case. And, between the parties, a narrative began to emerge:

A storm and an alarm

Jack Maritz, Delta’s general manager, said state officials traveled to the facility on Friday, Aug. 4, to retrieve security camera footage. They also sought access logs.

The state had discovered irregularities in data Delta had sent in. The footage and logs could help the state identify which employees were on site and when.

But the state ran into trouble getting the footage that day.

“We couldn’t upload it directly to the cloud because we have satellite internet,” Maritz testified at the hearing. “The lab is in a remote location. So we had to physically download it onto a hard drive.”

That day, Delta bought a bunch of hard drives and tried to download the data, he continued. But it was “over a million pages” and they couldn’t get it all together.

At about 3 p.m. Friday, the state officials said they would need to restart the transfer on Monday.

Maritz testified that he wanted to stay and finish the work.

“If I could’ve stayed in that building I would’ve gotten it all downloaded, or come back Saturday,” he told the hearing commission.

The parties rescheduled for Monday, Aug. 7.

But on the morning of Aug. 7, a security alarm went off at Delta.

“Did you all call anyone as a result of the security alarm at 4 a.m.?” Josh Douglass, an attorney for the state, asked Maritz at the hearing.

Maritz said he received notification later in the day, when they checked the security app. He said he didn’t call police.

There were storms in the area, he said, and they figured the power had gone out and that "the security system wasn't working."

“We had assumed that a storm had just blown through and oftentimes we’ll get that same security warning from our garage doors,” Maritz said. “We’ve had a ton of false alarms like that.”

Then things got even stranger.

First, after an email from Delta to the state, the parties canceled the Monday visit.

Maritz said he couldn’t exactly remember why. “I think we needed the security person to actually come and help out,” he said.

And then, later that day, the company got word that a window had been broken to the facility.

“So the window was open all day on the 7th, correct?” Douglass asked Maritz.

‘I do not believe we did anything wrong’

Kirkweg, the deputy director of compliance, said the division has communicated with the Franklin County sheriff about the investigation.

She said it was reported that a company representative “noticed the broken window” at about 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 7.

And a “licensee representative” believed an employee was responsible, Kirkweg said at the hearing.

She said she has also been told that company access logs are no longer available.

Herndon, Delta’s COO, said the theft completely changed her feelings on the state’s investigation.

“Whoever did this stole priceless equipment that we needed ourselves,” Herndon said. She said the company intended for the state probe to “be a normal interruption to our operations. There’s a lot of confusion in this industry and we thought that we would be coming out on the other side fine.”

But because of the server theft, “the entire picture’s changed,” she said. “To this day, I do not believe that we did anything wrong.”

Late Monday this week, the Department of Health and Senior Services issued a recall for products sold by Delta, citing faulty record-keeping the company filed with the state’s central marijuana inventory system, which won’t allow officials to verify the legal origins of the marijuana or its compliance with state testing.

The recall involved products Delta made for a company called Conte.

Maritz said during the hearing that the Conte process involved using hemp-derived THCa from out of state, which when heated turns to THC, the chemical responsible for the psychoactive effects of marijuana.

Delta contends use of hemp-derived THC from out-of-state had been allowed under previous state regulations; the state has said it was not allowed and that current regulations clarify that.

Maritz said Conte directed Delta on the production of their products. A Conte spokesperson said Delta directed Conte’s activities.

“Conte is not a marijuana license holder; accordingly, the licensee directs Conte’s activities, including providing regulatory oversight,” the company said in a statement. “We guarantee the quality and safety of our products. All of our products are tested by a Missouri licensed laboratory.”

Maritz said Delta’s relationship with Conte has ended.

“We’re done with Conte,” he said Monday.