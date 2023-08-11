BRIDGETON — A 63-year-old woman took on Tally, the Schnucks grocery store robot, in a recent kerfuffle, according to felony charges filed in St. Louis County this week.

Badia G. Thomas, 63, of Bridgeton, was charged Wednesday with first-degree property damage and accused of pushing over and damaging the robot May 9.

Bridgeton police wrote in charging documents that surveillance video at 12355 Natural Bridge Road Schnucks captured footage of a woman shoving Tally. Thomas' purchase information helped officers identify her as suspect.

Thomas told police that it was her in the footage and admitted to pushing over the robot, an officer wrote in charging documents.

Schnuck Markets first introduced "Tally" in 2017 and tested it for four years before adding the robot to all its stores four years later.

The robot, built by San Francisco-based Simbe Robotics, rolls through aisles to check inventory and notify staff if something needs to be restocked.

Court documents allege the shove to Tally caused more than $750 in damage, which elevates the charge to a felony.

