ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors charged a woman last week with shooting at a group of people in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood, killing one person and injuring another.

Tiffany L. Richardson, 25, is accused of fatally shooting 52-year-old George Robins outside of a home in the 1300 block of Shawmut Place on Thursday.

Police said people riding in a Hyundai Santa Fe got in an argument with a group of people on the street. Someone threw something at the car and broke a window.

Richardson then got out of the car and opened fire on the group, killing Robins and injuring another man, police wrote in charging documents.

Richardson is facing two charges of unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death or injury and two counts of armed criminal action. She is being held in the St. Louis jail without bond.