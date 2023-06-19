CLAYTON — A Union woman was charged Saturday with stealing a family's SUV and driving away with a child still inside.

Police said April Swehla, 44, walked up to a Fenton family's house as they were packing their Chevy Traverse for vacation. They had left the SUV doors open and the keys in the vehicle, so Swehla got inside and left all of the doors open as she drove away, according to court documents.

An unnamed co-defendant caught up to Swehla and noticed the child was still inside. Swehla got out of the vehicle and ran away, police said. The co-defendant had not been charged in the case as of Tuesday.

St. Louis County police eventually found Swehla hiding in a wooded area. She was arrested and charged with stealing a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child.

Swehla was ordered held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

Editor's note: This story was updated to correct information about the car and to add charging information about the co-defendant.