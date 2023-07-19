UPDATED at 11:30 a.m. with age of driver

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman died after crashing a vehicle into a home Tuesday afternoon in South County, just west of Jefferson Barracks Park.

Police said the 73-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash on Kingston Drive, near Telegraph Road.

St. Louis County police said no one in the home was hurt.

The crash was just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The car veered off the road, hit an embankment and went airborne before hitting a house.

Police said early indications were that the vehicle was traveling on Kingston, heading toward Telegraph, "at an extremely high rate of speed" when it crashed.

But St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington said late Wednesday morning that "this was not an apparent speeding situation." He did not elaborate.

The car hit a home, causing major damage to the front of the house. Another home sustained some damage too.