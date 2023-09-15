ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman was killed Friday morning when her SUV was hit by a wrong-way driver near the Earth City Expressway and Interstate 70, authorities said.

St. Louis County police have not released the name of the woman who died or said if the driver who hit her vehicle was arrested.

The crash was reported just before 7:45 a.m. near the Earth City Expressway (also known as Highway 141) and I-70.

A minivan collided with a Ford SUV, police said.

The woman who died was driving the SUV. The minivan had been traveling south in the northbound lanes on Earth City Expressway when it hit the SUV, according to a summary provided by the St. Louis County Police Department.

County detectives and the crash investigation unit are investigation.

A woman was driving the minivan; she was seriously injured and is being treated at a hospital.