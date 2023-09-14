JEFFERSON COUNTY — A woman died in a two-car crash Wednesday on Highway B, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Ann A. Radeackar, 69, of Cedar Hill. The crash was about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on northbound Highway B, south of Simpson Hill Drive.

Police said Radeackar was driving south on the highway in a 2012 Mini Cooper Clubman, and she tried to make a left turn into a private drive, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol report.

When she traveled into the northbound lane, her car collided with an oncoming 2009 Ford Fusion, police said.

The driver and passenger in the Ford ran off after the crash, police said.

Radeackar, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, the patrol said.