MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Authorities charged a 20-year-old woman after they say she fired toward the Hollywood Casino in a “celebration of life.”

Razara Kelly is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. She was in custody Tuesday on a $25,000 cash-only bail.

Investigators said Kelly drove her car up to the casino on Sunday and fired one shot toward the building.

Someone saw Kelley fire the shot, and she was also caught on a surveillance camera, police said.

Kelly then went into the casino and was arrested in the hotel lobby, court documents said.

She later told investigators she had fired the gun at the building in what she said was a “celebration of life.”