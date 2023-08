ST. LOUIS — A woman was found shot and killed Thursday evening in the city's Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood.

The woman was found shot in the head just before 6:30 p.m. at Stratford Avenue and Planned Industrial Court. She has not been identified, but police said she was in her 20s.

Police on the scene said she was pulled from a car and left behind by a man who then drove away in the car.

Photographer Arthur H. Trickett-Wile contributed to this story.

Check back for updates.