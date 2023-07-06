A woman from Bowling Green, Missouri, was fatally injured Tuesday in a head-on crash with an ambulance in Ralls County, police said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the woman as 43-year-old Terri L. Rucker.

Police said Rucker was driving north in the southbound lanes of Highway 61 at New London about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. Her car, a 2010 Dodge Journey, hit an oncoming ambulance head-on.

Rucker, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, the patrol said. Two people with the ambulance crew suffered serious injuries.

The ambulance had just dropped off a patient and was not running a call at the time of the crash so its lights and sirens were not activated, a patrol spokesman said.