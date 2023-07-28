CLAYTON — A St. Louis County Circuit judge sentenced a woman on Friday to 20 years in prison for running over a store employee with her car during a 2019 shoplifting incident in West St. Louis County.

Circuit Judge Kristine Kerr told Debbie Penn, 34, she would give her a sentence no higher than what prosecuting attorney Nicole Frankenburg recommended, which was 20 years for the assault.

The victim in the case was a Menards employee, Michelle Arthur. In September 2019, she followed Penn into the store parking lot, accusing her of shoplifting. As Penn drove away she struck Arthur, who fell off the vehicle.

Arthur lost vision in one eye, had to learn to walk again and has cognitive deficits from brain damage. She was hospitalized for about six months, and court records show medical insurance claims of more than $1.2 million.

Penn apologized to Arthur in letters to the judge, and in court Friday. Penn's mother and a childhood friend outlined Penn’s mental health history, said she was trying to get away from a man hurling racist slurs at her in the parking lot, and talked about the negative effect of time away from her children. But the judge noted before the sentence:

"The only decision that’s before me today is how much time. That’s the only decision. If I had other decisions to make, I would have said don’t put the kids in the car and go to Menards," said Kerr.

"No one got up in the morning, either from the victim side or the defense side and said ‘Today I’m going to go cause serious brain injury to somebody,'" Kerr said. "Nobody did that. And here we are."

Penn awaited trial for nearly four years. During that time she accused a guard of sexually assaulting her, but pleaded guilty to making a false report. She also pleaded guilty to throwing toilet bowl cleaner at the jail guard; Kerr handed Penn a seven-year sentence for that offense, which will run concurrently with the 20-year sentence for assault.

In court Friday, Penn told the judge she became pregnant, was assaulted and forced to participate in bribery-for-sex schemes while incarcerated.

Representatives for the St. Louis County jail and the prosecuting attorney’s office did not respond to requests for comment about Penn’s allegations.

Penn said in court she plans to appeal, and that her attorney did not adequately investigate her claims or defend her. She said he coerced her into pleading guilty when she wanted to go to trial instead, a claim he denied.