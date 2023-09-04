FERGUSON — St. Louis County police are looking into the death of a woman found unresponsive here early Monday.
County police say Ferguson officers were making a welfare check at a home in the 7400 block of Blanding Drive around 2:30 a.m. when they found the woman in the yard.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details about her were released.
County homicide detectives are investigating.
