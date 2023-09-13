SUNSET HILLS — A woman died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon after colliding with another vehicle in Sunset Hills.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Debra M. Fitzgerald, 61, of Fenton.

The crash was about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 30, west of Rahning Road.

Police said Fitzgerald was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson Switchback motorcycle west on Highway 30. A 2022 Ford E-350 was in the lane next to Fitzgerald, ahead of her, and also going west.

Police said Fitzgerald changed lanes to get behind the Ford, which was slowing down because of congested traffic. The motorcycle hit the rear corner of the vehicle, and Fitzgerald was thrown off the motorcycle.

A patrol report said Fitzgerald was wearing a helmet. She died at the scene.

The 40-year-old St. Louis man driving the Ford was uninjured, police said.