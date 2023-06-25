ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot and killed Saturday in The Ville neighborhood of St. Louis.

St. Louis police were called to reports of a shooting about 9:15 p.m. in the 4400 block of Kennerly Avenue. Rosalyn Anderson, 44, of St. Louis, had been privately driven to a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say they've identified a suspect who is now wanted in the case.

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. People who would likr to remain anonymous and are interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.