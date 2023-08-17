ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County judge on Thursday approved the release of a woman linked to four child drug-related deaths since 2020, including one while she was out on bond in another case.

Circuit Judge Bruce Hilton agreed to reduce the bond for Mary Anne Curtis, 30, of Jennings, who is charged in the death of a friend's 17-month-old child who overdosed while in Curtis' care. That death came while Curtis was out on bond for charges stemming from the death of one of her three infant children who have died in the past three years because of drug exposure, according to prosecutors' statements in court.

Curtis’ lawyer, Bobby Bailey, argued in court Thursday that Curtis is pregnant again and the St. Louis County jail can not provide proper medical care for the pregnancy. Curtis' aunt agreed to let Curtis stay with her and promised to ensure she stay off drugs and get proper medical care.

Hilton agreed to reduce Curtis' bond from $1 million to personal recognizance, meaning she will not have to put up a cash deposit for her release. She will be under house arrest and will be required to wear a GPS monitor and undergo drug tests. Bond conditions also include a 9 p.m. curfew and a requirement that she stay away from children younger than three.

St. Louis County assistant prosecutor John Schlesinger argued against the release.

“She has demonstrated time and time again she will not follow bond conditions,” Schlesinger told the judge. “She broke all her bond orders last time, and another child died."

Schlesinger said prosecutors fear she will put her unborn child at risk.

Hilton said he would take her back into custody at the first sign of breaking her bond conditions.

"If she trips up, she will be back," he said, telling her aunt that Curtis must stay off drugs while she's out of jail. "She needs to be clean, or she will kill this child."

Two of four deaths tied to Curtis over less than four years have led to charges:

January 2020: Curtis gave birth to twins who died within two days at a St. Louis hospital, according to arguments from St. Louis County prosecutors. At the time, Curtis told St. Louis police she had used drugs during the pregnancy and told them: “I had God take them. I’m not going to lie,” Schlesinger told Judge Hilton in an earlier hearing. She was never charged in those deaths.

March 11, 2022: A little more than two years later, Curtis’ newborn son, Tre’mon Austin, died of a methadone overdose. The infant was taken to a hospital with cardiac arrest 17 days after he was born.

Court documents allege the baby had enough methadone in his system to kill an adult. A toxicologist determined the baby “was purposely given methadone as there was too much methadone in his system to come from breastfeeding,” police wrote in court records.

Curtis, who police wrote was getting treatment at the time from a methadone clinic, was charged in St. Louis in December 2022 with first-degree child endangerment and fourth-degree assault. That charge remains pending.

A judge granted her release with GPS ankle monitoring in the case, though Curtis was at first transferred to the St. Louis County jail on several other pending drug and theft charges. One of those cases includes a charge of interfering with the custody of another of her children and endangering their safety.

Curtis was released on bond with GPS monitoring for those charges on March 1, 2023, just after another of her children, a 15-year-old girl, was shot and killed Feb. 28 in St Louis.

March 20, 2023: Three weeks after Curtis was granted release for the charges connected to the death of her infant son, she was accused in yet another death, this time of a friend’s toddler.

Charges allege Curtis was tasked on March 20 with babysitting 17-month-old Brailey Stevenson for a few hours when the child overdosed in the 5600 block of Janet Avenue in Jennings. Brailey was pronounced dead at a hospital and tested positive for fentanyl and xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer that’s not approved for human use but is increasingly mixed with fentanyl in the U.S.

Curtis was out on bond with an ankle monitor at the time and was not permitted to be at the friend’s home, according to prosecutors. She was charged March 30 with first-degree child endangerment, and a judge set a bond of $1 million.

Prosecutors said in court earlier this month that Curtis has given birth to a total of eight children. In addition to her three children who died drug-related deaths, another of her young children is in state care and will have lifelong developmental delays that state workers attribute to drug exposure, Schlesinger told the judge in a July hearing.

Hilton initially denied a request for Curtis' release in July. He said then he believed that keeping Curtis in jail was in the best interest of both her and her future child.

“The longer she is incarcerated,” he said, “I can ensure she is not using drugs.”

