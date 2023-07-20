ST. LOUIS — A woman linked to four child drug-related deaths in the St. Louis area since 2020 asked a St. Louis County judge on Thursday for release from jail because she is pregnant again.

Circuit Judge Bruce Hilton refused the request to release Mary Anne Curtis, 30, of Jennings, on bond following a hearing where prosecutors accused her of repeatedly imperiling the lives of the children around her.

"She has demonstrated time and time again she will go back to drugs," St. Louis County assistant prosecutor John Schlesinger told the judge. "If she's released, it's the state's fear another child will die."

Two of four deaths tied to Curtis over less than four years have led to charges:

January 2020: Curtis gave birth to twins who died within two days at a St. Louis hospital, Schlesinger told the court Thursday. He said that in interviews with police, Curtis told detectives she had used drugs during the pregnancy and told them: "I had God take them. I'm not going to lie." She was never charged in those deaths.

March 11, 2022: A little more than two years later, Curtis' newborn son, Tre’mon Austin, died of a methadone overdose. The infant was taken to a hospital with cardiac arrest 17 days after he was born.

Court documents allege the baby had enough methadone in his system to kill an adult. A toxicologist determined the baby "was purposely given methadone as there was too much methadone in his system to come from breastfeeding,” police wrote in court records.

Curtis, who police wrote was getting treatment at the time from a methadone clinic, was charged in December 2022 with first-degree child endangerment and fourth-degree assault.

A St. Louis judge granted her release with GPS ankle monitoring in the case, though Curtis was at first transferred to the St. Louis County jail on several other pending drug and theft charges. One of those cases includes a charge of interfering with the custody of another of her children and endangering their safety.

Curtis was released on bond for those charges on March 1, 2023, just after another of her children, a 15-year-old girl, was shot and killed Feb. 28 in St Louis.

March 20, 2023: Three weeks after Curtis left the county jail on bond, she was accused in yet another death, this time of a friend's toddler.

Charges allege Curtis was tasked on March 20 with babysitting 17-month-old Brailey Stevenson for a few hours when the child overdosed in the 5600 block of Janet Avenue in Jennings. Brailey was pronounced dead at a hospital and tested positive for fentanyl and xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer that’s not approved for human use but is increasingly mixed with fentanyl in the U.S.

Curtis was out on bond with an ankle monitor at the time and was not permitted to be at the friend's home. She was charged March 30 with first-degree child endangerment, and a judge set a bond of $1 million.

Prosecutors said in court Thursday that Curtis has given birth to a total of eight children. In addition to her three children who died drug-related deaths, another toddler belonging to Curtis is in state care and will have lifelong developmental delays that state workers attribute to drug exposure, Schlesinger told the judge.

Curtis' lawyer, Bobby Bailey, argued in court Thursday that Curtis "is not a danger to the community," but needs the support of family to help with her drug addiction and pregnancy. He requested that she be released on a personal recognizance bond, meaning she would not have to put up a cash deposit for her release.

"She is an addict. That's why we're here," he said, asking the court to release her so she won't have to give birth in custody.

Judge Hilton said he believed that keeping Curtis in jail was in the best interest of both her and her future child.

"The longer she is incarcerated," he said, "I can ensure she is not using drugs."

