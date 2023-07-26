BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — A woman died after she was shot late Tuesday in a Bellefontaine Neighbors home.

Police said they were called to the 10200 block of Ashbrook Drive just before 11 p.m. and found the woman inside a residence. She had been shot and later died at a hospital.

Bellefontaine Neighbors officers hand the investigation over to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Investigators said the shooting happened during an argument between people who knew each other.