BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — A woman died after she was shot late Tuesday in a Bellefontaine Neighbors home.
Police said they were called to the 10200 block of Ashbrook Drive just before 11 p.m. and found the woman inside a residence. She had been shot and later died at a hospital.
Bellefontaine Neighbors officers hand the investigation over to the St. Louis County Police Department.
Investigators said the shooting happened during an argument between people who knew each other.
