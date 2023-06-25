ST. LOUIS — A stabbing that injured one woman disrupted late-night Pride celebrations in The Grove business district just after midnight Sunday.

St. Louis police were called to the stabbing at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Manchester Avenue, home to several bars and LGBTQ-friendly nightclubs crowded with patrons after the first day of St. Louis' PrideFest.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was lying on the ground bleeding from a stab wound to the stomach. She told officers another woman she knew stabbed her during an argument. That woman was taken into custody. She admitted to the stabbing, but told police it was done in self-defense during a fist fight, St. Louis police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was stable and listed in serious condition.