ST. LOUIS — A woman was stabbed to death Monday afternoon at a gas station on Delmar Boulevard.

Officers were called to the intersection of Delmar and Goodfellow boulevards just before 3 p.m. for a stabbing.

A woman had been stabbed to death, and a man was taken into custody near the scene.

The intersection is on the border of two neighborhoods — the West End and Skinker-DeBaliviere.

David Carson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.