CLAYTON — Anyone arrested by St. Louis County Police for a municipal traffic or ordinance violation can now pay bail or post bond at the county jail in Clayton instead having to wait for a transfer to a municipal jail or court.

The St. Louis County Department of Justice Services, in the Buzz Westfall Justice Center at 100 South Central in downtown Clayton, will accept bail payments for violators of ordinances in any of the county’s 88 municipalities, County Executive Sam Page’s office announced Friday.

The move is meant to minimize the time defendants charged with ordinance violations spend incarcerated traveling from jail to jail, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s office said. The new payment process does not include defendants charged with misdemeanor or more serious crimes.

Bail can be paid for multiple municipal warrants all at once and transferred to the appropriate agency. People leaving the county jail on bond will get a new court date upon release.

The move is “a significant step to ensure that the process is not part of the punishment, and that no municipal defendant is held for longer than 48 hours on any County Municipal case without a judge’s order,” Whiteside said in a news release.

Whiteside called on the county’s municipalities to follow suit by allowing defendants to pay bail for warrants in other jurisdictions.

The move also reduces labor and transportation costs to police agencies for transporting defendants from one agency to another, county officials said.

“These enhanced practices will allow people to pay their fines quickly and get back to work and their families,” Page said.