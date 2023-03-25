ST. LOUIS — A teacher who died saving students from a shooter at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last October was honored Saturday by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Health teacher Jean Kuczka was posthumously granted a Citizen Honors Award, which is earned by acts of bravery, service and self-sacrifice. Only five United States citizens receive the award annually, and Kuczka's fell under the Single Act of Heroism classification.

"Kuczka placed herself between her students and danger, in order to save innocent lives," the society noted on its website. "Kuczka's courage reflects great credit upon herself, her family, and the state of Missouri."

Kuczka, 61, died on Oct. 24, 2022 confronting the gunman who entered her classroom at CVPA.

Students, friends and family remember her as a fun, energetic, happy and caring person. Kuczka was also a longtime volunteer for JDRF, a nonprofit organization that funds type 1 diabetes research. She became involved after her son was diagnosed with the disease at age 10.

"She was already living the life of a hero," said Derek Rapp, former CEO of JDRF and a friend of Kuczka's.

"The way she acted, in the moment when she put her students' lives ahead of her own, is consistent with the way she led her life anyway. She led a life of service and compassion."

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society is a nonprofit organization chartered in 1958. In addition to the citizen awardees, the organization's members include recipients of the Medal of Honor, the highest military award.