'Dangerous cold' and chance of snow expected later this week in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The region will see high temperatures in the 30s this week until a cold front moves in Thursday, bringing not only below freezing temperatures but a chance of snow.

Friday's high temperature of 8 degrees could feel more like -20, according to the National Weather Service.

"Wind chills will bottom out on Friday morning, when dangerous cold is expected across the region," NWS forecasters tweeted.

Snow could fall beginning around 1 a.m. Thursday morning through 1 p.m. that day, according to the NWS forecast. Another chance of snow is expected Thursday night and there is a smaller chance flakes fall on Friday.

"A winter storm will move through the region at some point between late Wednesday night and Thursday night," NWS forecasters tweeted. "This will likely (70% chance) result in accumulating snow, but confidence on the details remains low."

The NWS said there is a chance for some road closures and hazardous driving conditions, but the forecast will come into more focus in the coming days. The organization encouraged people to check back for an update.

Sunday's high was expected to reach 32 degrees, with a low of 24 tonight.