Disabled dog missing 10 months is reunited with owner

EAST ST. LOUIS — A dog that disappeared from a yard in Bourbon, Mo., in February was reunited with her owner on New Year's Day after she was taken in by Gateway Pet Guardians, the organization said.

Athena was recovering from amputation surgery when she disappeared from owner Dylan Summers' yard. Bourbon is about 60 miles south of St. Louis on Interstate 44.

"I searched everywhere for her and posted online but no one came forward. I had suspicions that she was stolen but I couldn’t confirm it. I was so worried about her,” Summers said, according to a Gateway press release.

A friend of Summers saw Athena's photo, under the name Miss-A-Toe, on the Gateway web site while looking for a dog to adopt and notified Summers. East St. Louis, where Gateway is located, is more than an hour from Summers' home.

Gateway had taken in Athena from animal control officers in St. Clair County in early December. She was among dogs that police and animal control officers had confiscated from a property.

