Downtown interstate route to be closed for construction next weekend

ST. LOUIS — A section of Interstate 44 that runs through downtown St. Louis will be closed for construction from Sept. 23 through Sept. 26.

Drivers should find alternate routes or expect significant delays, the Missouri Department of Transportation warned.

Interstate 44 will be closed, in both directions, from the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge down to the Interstate 44 and Interstate 55 split south of 7th Street and Park Avenue.

The closures will begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23. The lanes and ramps are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Sept. 26.

Construction crews will be working on the Broadway Bridge and MacArthur Bridge. They will also do pavement smoothing, sweeping, drain cleaning and lighting maintenance.