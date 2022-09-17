 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Downtown interstate route to be closed for construction next weekend

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A section of Interstate 44 that runs through downtown St. Louis will be closed for construction from Sept. 23 through Sept. 26.

Drivers should find alternate routes or expect significant delays, the Missouri Department of Transportation warned.

Interstate 44 will be closed, in both directions, from the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge down to the Interstate 44 and Interstate 55 split south of 7th Street and Park Avenue.

The closures will begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23. The lanes and ramps are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Sept. 26.

Construction crews will be working on the Broadway Bridge and MacArthur Bridge. They will also do pavement smoothing, sweeping, drain cleaning and lighting maintenance.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News