Downtown St. Louis boil advisory lifted following water main break

St. Louis — City officials on Wednesday lifted a boil advisory that was imposed a day earlier following a water main break near downtown.

Workers with the St. Louis Water Division tested water samples in the area of the break, near the intersection of North Tucker Boulevard and Lucas Avenue, and verified it was safe to drink, according to a news release.

Curtis Skouby, the head of the water division, said city crews were working "around the clock" to fix the broken 36-inch main, which sent water gushing along Lucas and North Tucker and flooded basement parking garages early Tuesday.

The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.