Downtown St. Louis boil advisory lifted following water main break
Downtown St. Louis boil advisory lifted following water main break

Water main break floods streets and basement garages in St. Louis

A ruptured 36-inch water main can be seen in the 1100 block of Lucas Avenue in St. Louis on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The broken water main flooded streets, alleys and basement car garages in several loft buildings along Washington Avenue. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

St. Louis — City officials on Wednesday lifted a boil advisory that was imposed a day earlier following a water main break near downtown.

Workers with the St. Louis Water Division tested water samples in the area of the break, near the intersection of North Tucker Boulevard and Lucas Avenue, and verified it was safe to drink, according to a news release.

Curtis Skouby, the head of the water division, said city crews were working "around the clock" to fix the broken 36-inch main, which sent water gushing along Lucas and North Tucker and flooded basement parking garages early Tuesday. 

A water main break floods parking garage on Washington Avenue. Video by David Carson
