Drones? Lasers? New study suggests ways park service could clean Gateway Arch

The Arch has not been fully cleaned since shortly after its completion. After its keystone was installed in the fall of 1965, “final cleaning, repair, and polishing” was done by hand, the new report says. That cleaning process lasted a full year, until the next fall, and created some of its own visual inconsistencies: Where stabilization struts had been placed during construction needed particular attention, for instance.

The 269-page report investigated, tested, and developed preservation strategies that the park service could use to “clean, possibly refinish, and generally conserve” the structure’s stainless steel surface. The study examined the potential use of such wide-ranging things as drones, lasers, and rappelling, in addition to the more conventional use of cleaning agents. Even gunshot residue sample kits were used to gather information from the Arch’s skin.

The report builds on a handful of earlier studies completed from 2006 to 2015. The varying analyses detail the list of threats that pose challenges to the structure.