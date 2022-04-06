15-year-old boy taken to hospital after being struck by Hazelwood school bus

HAZELWOOD — A 15-year-old was taken to a hospital on Wednesday after he was run over by a school bus in Hazelwood, authorities said.

The boy's injuries were not considered life-threatening, St. Louis County police said.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., there was a "disturbance" involving the teen, an adult and additional parties in the 900 block of Prigge Road, which is in front of Hazelwood Southeast Middle School, police said.

The teen tripped, and was run over by a Hazelwood School District bus, according to police, who said the bus driver did not see the teen.

No other details were available.

