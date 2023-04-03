ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The Missouri Ethics Commission on Monday disqualified two of the three candidates running for the Mehlville School Board in Tuesday’s election.

The commission said Peggy Hassler, the school board president, and board member Emma Pretto, who both were seeking reelection, didn’t turn in personal financial disclosure reports until after Jan. 17, the last day they could do so and stay as candidates.

Eric Fey, a St. Louis County Election Board director, said the two officials' names will remain on the ballot but votes cast for them won’t be counted. He says notices explaining that will be posted at polling places.

Also on the ballot is board member Jeff Wolman, also seeking reelection.

Since no one else signed up to run for the three seats up for election this year, the disqualification will result in two post-election vacancies on the seven-member board. State law gives the board authority to fill vacancies.

Liz Ziegler, the Ethics Commission’s executive director, said candidates for the board were supposed to turn in their disclosure statements by Jan. 10 but could do so by Jan. 17 if they paid a $10 per day late fee.

But the commission didn’t receive statements from Hassler until Jan. 28 and Pretto until Jan. 25, Ziegler said. Hassler and Pretto could not be reached for comment Monday.

Ziegler said the ethics commission didn’t check on the Mehlville candidates’ reports until the school district submitted the candidates’ names last Friday.