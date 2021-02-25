Affirmative action opponents ask U.S. Supreme Court to take up Harvard case

“It is our hope that the justices will accept this case and finally end the consideration of race and ethnicity in college admissions,” Blum said in a statement.

Affirmative action is a policy under which racial minorities historically subject to discrimination are given certain preferences in education and employment.

Blum’s group, which includes Asian-Americans who were denied admission, argued that Harvard’s actions violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars racial discrimination under any program receiving federal financial assistance.

Harvard in a statement said its admissions policies are consistent with Supreme Court precedent and it would defend its right “to seek the educational benefits that come from bringing together a diverse group of students.”

Blum’s group sued Harvard in 2014, accusing it of impermissible “racial balancing” to make it easier for Blacks and Hispanics to win admission at the expense of Asian-American applicants, and did not narrowly tailor its use of race.

Students for Fair Admissions separately on Thursday sued Yale University, arguing that its race-conscious undergraduate admissions practices discriminated against Asian and white applicants.