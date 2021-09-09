 Skip to main content
All clear at Mehlville High School after threatening message in boys' bathroom
All clear at Mehlville High School after threatening message in boys' bathroom

Updated at 2 p.m.: The school has been cleared and students have returned to the building.

St. Louis County police were conducting a search of Mehlville High School Thursday after a threatening message was found in a boys' bathroom.

All students have been evacuated and are being served lunch outside, according to Mehlville schools spokeswoman Jessica Pupillo.

Parents have been asked not to pick up their children.

